Opposition condemns sedition case against Tharoor, journalists

Opposition leaders condemned the Uttar Pradesh Police’s decision to file sedition cases against Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor and several senior journalists for tweets that allegedly incited violence on the Republic Day.

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed said the step by the Uttar Pradesh government is a blatant misuse of power. “Tharoor, TV anchor Rajdeep Sardesai and other journalists booked for ‘sedition’ in UP over Delhi violence. Not only is this charge ridiculous and a blatant abuse of power, the only party with links to the miscreants and which benefited from the violence is BJP!,” she said.

Trinamool Congress, too, expressed solidarity with Tharoor. “Nation Needs To Know: Individual in Noida files sedition case against Tharoor and Sardesai and others which UP police accept with alacrity. Standard tactics of Yogi government and his ‘thok do’ police. Time we do a ‘Rok Do’ on this,” she said in Twitter.

Opposition leader in Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala also condemned the FIR against Tharoor. “We Congress members do not have to prove our nationalism to BJP Governments. Sedition charges against Congress leader Tharoor by UP police is highly condemned. We stand in solidarity with Tharoor,” he said.