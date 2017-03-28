Peenya Industries Association launches two digital platforms

Peenya Industries' Association (PIA) has launched two digital platforms – PIA App and SME Grid – to facilitate communication flow between the association and its members.

‘PIA App’ helps members register their members and bring them under one network. ‘SME Grid’ acts to help in procurement of materials on bulk purchases, effective logistics support, finance for each transaction through fintech companies or banks, accounting and statutory compliance services for MSMEs.

The SME Grid also acts as a platform to enable MSME’s obtaining quotations from various supplies and drives the supply from its demand side.

IAT is a non-profit organisation focusing on creating platforms in various fields for entrepreneurs, researchers, institutions and investors. IAT also plans to hold workshops and seminars, round-tables for B2B/B2C networking across sectors for researchers and students for product development, enabling business diversification and creating a cluster for CSR activities.