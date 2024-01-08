The Department of Pharmaceuticals has approved more than 2,300 applications from Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) for opening Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the country, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, on the efforts to expand access to these centres that sell less expensive generic drugs.

“In the first phase, 2,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras are planned to be opened through PACS,” said the Minister, adding that of the applications approved, 500 are already functional. Opening these Kendras through PACS “will strengthen PACS as a cooperative organisation besides expanding the reach of quality and affordable medicines in the country”, said Mandaviya, who is also Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers.

Pointing out that the kendras offer affordable medicine and employment opportunities, he said: “More than 10,500 Jan Aushadhi Kendras are operating in the country, which provide more than 1,965 high-quality medicines and 293 surgical and other products at 50 to 90 per cent of the cost of branded medicines available in the market.” He was addressing a conclave on ‘PACS as Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Kendra.’

Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation, Amit Shah, said: ”In the last 9 years, approximately ₹26,000 crore of poor people’s money have been saved through the Jan Aushadhi Kendras.” Generic medicines are being made available at 50-90 per cent of market prices at these Kendras, he added. “Medicines for dialysis that cost ₹65 are available for ₹5 in Jan Aushadhi Kendras,” he said..

Following the new model by-laws adopted by the Ministry of Cooperation, the scope of PACS had been widened beyond the original function of dealing with agricultural credits at the grassroot level. “PACS are now empowered to access many other avenues like opening of Jan Aushadhi Kendras,” according to the official note.

