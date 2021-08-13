Plan for data-centric governance signals coming reforms: TN Finance Secretary

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Though the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22 has not spelt out any radical reform steps, the announcement of data-centric governance is an indication of the State government’s intent to take up transformative measures in the coming years, according to S Krishnan, Additional Chief Secretary- Finance, Government of Tamil Nadu.
Also, the proposed move to plug the revenue leakages is a major step announced by the State Finance Minister to boost revenues.
“ The proposal for launching smart metering and improving transparency through e-procurement are in the right direction,” said Krishnan.
Industry analysts have been advocating for the shift from traditional electricity meters to smart meters for the beleaguered power distribution companies like TANGEDCO to pare losses and improve efficiency.
With State’s Discom among the largest loss-making units, State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan had earlier said that without proper data, it would be impossible to reduce the losses.
Meanwhile, the MK Stalin-led new government will also focus on boosting State’s own revenues. Thiaga Rajan was of the view that lax tax administration in Tamil Nadu was also one the major causes for loss of revenue. The government will focus on plugging leakages through improved administration.
The white paper on State’s finances had pointed out that there had been a deterioration of the tax to GSDP ratio.
As a proportion of GSDP, SOTR (State's Own Tax Revenue) was at 8.48 per cent in 2006-07 and at 8.34 per cent in 2012-13. Subsequently, it saw decline every year and stood at 6.40 per cent in 2017-18, 5.82 per cent in 2019-20 and finally just 5.46 per cent in 2020-21. This is a source of grave concern. In current GSDP terms, this represents a loss of about ₹65,000 crore worth of revenue per year. The State government is of the view that there could be leakages in revenues and hence there will be more efforts to address these.
Thiga Rajan also stated that targeted actions would be taken against tax evasion based on advanced data analytics. An effective Samadhan Scheme will be launched to clear the pending dues of ₹28,000 crore under Tamil Nadu Value Added Tax and other legacy legislations.
Krishnan said the government is confident of meeting the target of SOTR of ₹1.26-lakh crore (revised from ₹1.35-lakh crore in the interim budget estimates FY22) this fiscal.
“As the second wave of Covid is more or less contained, economic activity should pick up. We should expect significant growth in the remaining part of this fiscal. Also, with the plugging of leakages and additional enforcement efforts on the commercial tax and registration tax areas, we should be able to reach the revised SOTR target, which is realistic,” said Krishnan.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
The cliched but persuasive way in which politicians use language
Anindita Ghose’s debut novel is a visceral account of loss and emerging anew from it
The handcrafted colourful textiles of South Asia appealed immensely to the celebrated 19th-century ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...