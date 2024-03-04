Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated, dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone of multiple developmental projects related to power, rail and road sectors worth more than ₹56,000 crore. Modi launched the projects at an official function in Adilabad, Telangana.

In his address, the Prime Minister said Adilabad is becoming a witness to development projects related not only to Telangana but to the entire country as more than 30 development projects worth more than ₹56,000 crore are either being dedicated to the nation or their foundation stones are being laid.

He noted that the Centre and Telangana as a State have both completed almost 10 years and that the government is providing all possible assistance to the State.

The 800 MW capacity NTPC Unit 2, one of the projects, is meant to further boost the electricity generation capacity of Telangana. The completion of electrification of Ambari-Adilabad-Pimpalkhuti rail lines and the foundation stone laying for two major National Highway projects in Adilabad, Bela and Mulugu were also spoken about by the Prime Minister.

Continuing with the narrative of development of the States for the growth of the nation, Modi reiterated the mantra of nation’s development through the development of the States. He further said that with a better economy, trust in the country grows and States also benefit from that as they get investments.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that with the current growth prospects, India will become the world’s third-largest economy, which will also mean high growth for the economy of Telangana also.

Using the opportunity to make a political point, he said, “For us development means the development of the poorest of the poor, development of the dalits, tribals, backwards and deprived.”

List of projects launched today

Dedicated NTPC’s 800 MW (Unit-2) of Telangana Super Thermal Power Project in Peddapalli, Telangana.

Dedicated 660 MW (Unit-2) of North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project in Chatra, Jharkhand.

Dedicated the Fly Ash Based Light Weight Aggregate Plant at Sipat, Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh;

Dediicated STP Water to Green Hydrogen Plant at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

Foundation stone of Singrauli Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-III (2x800 MW) in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh

Flue Gas CO2 to 4G Ethanol Plant at Lara, Raigarh in Chhattisgarh

Sea Water to Green Hydrogen plant at Simhadri, Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh

and Fly Ash Based FALG Aggregate Plant at Korba in Chhattisgarh.

Inaugurated seven projects and also laid the foundation stone of one project of Power Grid Corporation of India.

Inaugurated National Hydroelectric Power Corporation’s (NHPC’s) 380 MW Solar Project at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Around 792 million units of green power will be generated each year from the project.

Foundation of Bundelkhand Saur Urja Limited’s (BSUL’s) 1200 MW Jalaun Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Park in Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh. The park will generate about 2400 million units of electricity every year.

Inaugurated three solar power projects of Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) in Jalaun and Kanpur Dehat in Uttar Pradesh.

Inaugurated Naitwar Mori Hydro Power station along with associated transmission line in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand.

Foundation stone of two solar projects of SJVN in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh & Dhubri, Assam; and also of 382 MW Sunni Dam Hydro Electric Project in Himachal Pradesh.

Foundation of TUSCO’s 600 MW Lalitpur Solar Power Project in Lalitpur district of UP. The project envisages generating 1200 million units of green power per year.

Inaugurated ReNew’s Koppal-Narendra Transmission Scheme for evacuation of 2500 MW power from Renewable Energy. This inter-state transmission scheme is located in Koppal district of Karnataka. Other power sector-related projects of Damodar Valley Corporation and IndiGrid will also be inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

In addition to the power sector, projects in the road and rail sector were also taken up during the visit. The Prime Minister dedicated the newly electrified Ambari - Adilabad - Pimpalkhuti rail line to the nation. He also laid the foundation for two major National Highway projects connecting Telangana with Maharashtra and Telangana with Chhattisgarh through NH-353B and NH-163.