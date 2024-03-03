The Union Council of Ministers on Sunday held their last meeting under the current government, which included a 100-day agenda for immediate steps for quick implementation after formation of the new government in May, 2024.

The Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held in April and May 2024 with the likely announcement of the polling dates by the Election Commission of India in the next fortnight.

Government sources said that the roadmap for Viksit Bharat was deliberated at the meeting, which is the result of more than 2 years of intensive preparation.

It involved all the ministries as well as wide-ranging consultations with state governments, academia, industry bodies, civil society, scientific organisations and mobilisation of youth for seeking their ideas, suggestions and inputs.

More than 2,700 meetings, workshops and seminars were held at various levels. Suggestions of more than 20 lakh youth were received, sources said.

The roadmap for Viksit Bharat has a comprehensive blueprint with clearly articulated national vision, aspirations, goals and action points. Its goals include areas like economic growth, SDGs, ease of living, ease of doing business, infrastructure, social welfare, etc.