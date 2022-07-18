PM warns of a new danger to challenge ‘India’s self-confidence, self-reliance’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday warned of a new danger which he said was "challenging India's self-confidence, self-reliance" through "misinformation, disinformation and false publicity" to thwart the country's march to establish itself on the global stage.

Modi said, during his address at the Indian Navy's 'Swavlamban' seminar, the goal of self-reliance in the defence forces is very important for India of the 21st century.

“We also have to intensify our war against forces challenging India's self-confidence, our self-reliance. As India is establishing itself on the global stage, there are constant attacks through misinformation, disinformation and false publicity, etc. Keeping faith, the forces that are harming India's interests, whether in the country or abroad, have to be thwarted in their every effort," he told the gathering at the Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation Seminar.

‘Warfare evolving’

According to him, the concept of national defence has become much broader, and not confined to country's border alone. The methods of warfare are also changing, he stressed. "Therefore it is equally necessary to make every citizen aware about it,” he remarked.

“Earlier we used to imagine our defence only till land, sea and sky. Now the circle is moving towards space, moving towards cyberspace, moving towards economic, social space,” the PM stated.

“In such a scenario, we have to move anticipating the future challenges and change ourselves accordingly,” he said.

He appreciated the Indian Navy's resolution of creating 75 indigenous technologies to mark the 75 th year of indepence, but this is the first step. “We have to work to continuously increase the number of indigenous technologies. Your goal should be that when India celebrates 100 years of its independence, at that time our Navy should be at an unprecedented height”, Modi said.

The PM unveiled project 'SPRINT' (Supporting Pole-Vaulting in Research and Development through iDEX, NIIO and TDAC), a collaborative project of NIIO and Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO) that aims to induct at least 75 new indigenous technologies and products into the Indian Navy.