Leading PSU oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as BPCL, HPCL, and IOCL have announced the setting up of new retail outlets in Kerala. The objective is to meet the growing demand for petrol and diesel in line with the country’s fast-growing economy.

The demand for retail sales of petrol and diesel is increasing over the years. With the country’s economy experiencing significant development, the need for energy has increased manifold. As a result, OMCs are undertaking the expansion of their retail outlet network to cater to this rising demand.

The expansion will cater to emerging markets such as urban areas, upcoming highways, and agricultural pockets, rural, remote, and far-flung areas.

This expansion aims to ensure that quality petroleum products are readily available to meet the agricultural demand of rural areas and serve the needs of people residing in remote regions, SK Behera, CGM & SH, IndianOil (Kerala) & State Level Co-ordinator for oil industry in Kerala and Lakshadweep said.

Also read: Kerala scales up Gulf campaign to promote monsoon tourism

The expansion of the retail outlet network not only addresses the growing energy needs but also creates employment opportunities.

Entrepreneurs are encouraged to seize this chance to associate with Fortune 500 companies and establish successful ventures in the retail outlet dealership sector.

PSU oil marketing companies have issued advertisements inviting applications from prospective candidates for setting up of petrol pumps. The last such advertisement issued by OMCs was in 2018.