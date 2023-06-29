The Kerala Government is all set to promote the State’s monsoon tourism across West Asia to tap the highly promising market ahead of the summer vacation starting next month in the Gulf region.

The campaign is aimed at attracting travellers to ‘God’s Own Country’ during July and August when the rainy season makes the State’s weather pleasant in contrast to the scorching Middle East during the period. It is expected to result in an influx of Arab tourists to Kerala, where the cool air makes the stay ideal for Ayurveda-based wellness as well.

The Government has sanctioned ₹7 crore to conduct the campaign focussing on airports in Dubai and Doha. Publicity is being carried out across the print, radio, and visual media in the Gulf.

As a prelude, Kerala Tourism showcased a wide range of its products and themes in Dubai last month during the 30th edition of Arabian Travel Market. Also, it conducted road shows in Riyadh, Dammam, and Muscat. The early-May events reinforced the state’s global reputation as a major experiential tourism hub.

A unique experience

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said Kerala, having clocked a record arrival of domestic tourists, now targets to steeply raise the footfall of its foreign tourists. “This campaign aims to sustain the flow of tourists from the Middle East by providing them a unique experience,” he added.

Kerala Tourism also plans to work out attractive packages for Arab tourists, who often turn up in large groups and spend their vacation in specific destinations. In 2019, around 1.5 lakh tourists from Middle East countries visited the State.

Kerala’s resurgence as a global travel destination post-pandemic got a massive endorsement with the New York Times and Time Magazine listing the State among the must-visit places in 2023.

