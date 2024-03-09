Re Sustainability Limited (ReSL), a waste management firm, has inaugurated its Zero Liquid Discharge Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) in the Pashamylaram industrial park in Hyderabad.

Also read: KPI Green Energy stock jumps over 2.5% on receipt of four solar power projects

Taken up in association with Pashamylaram Common Infrastructure Private Limited, the facility will cater to the needs of the bulk drug manufacturing companies and chemical companies in the vicinity. Out of over 540 industrial units in the park, about 60 are pharma and chemical companies.

D Sridhar Babu, Minister for Industries and IT, inaugurated the facility which was built with an investment of ₹55 crore.

While Hyderabad accounts for 40 per cent of the total Indian bulk drug production, the inadequate infrastructure capacity to handle the complex effluents, consisting of high concentrations of salts, organic matter and microbial toxicity poses a serious challenge to the industry and a threat to public health. “The Pashamylaram CETP developed by Re Sustainability is aimed to mitigate these risks and enhance the overall effluent handling capacity,” a company statement said here on Saturday.

Built on the design-construct-operate (DCO) model, the facility can treat 480 kilolitres of wastewater a day. It uses natural gas, making it a zero-emission facility.

“The zero liquid discharge model helps in the efficient recycling of the wastewater that will be transferred back to the industries for reuse, while the solid waste generated in the process will be disposed of or recycled sustainably,” it said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit