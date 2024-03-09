Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled a 125-foot bronze statue of 'Ahom general' Lachit Borphukan in Assam's Jorhat.

The 'Statue of Valour' was unveiled by the PM at the Lachit Barphukan Maidam Development Project at Hollongapar near Teok.

Modi, who reached Jorhat from Arunachal Pradesh by helicopter, was dressed in traditional attire and headgear.

He participated in an Ahom ritual for the unveiling of the statue.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accompanied the prime minister during the programme.

The height of the statute, built by Ram Vanji Sutar, is 84 feet and it is set on a pedestal of 41 feet, making the structure 125 feet tall.

The foundation of the statue was laid by former President Ram Nath Kovind in February 2022.

Lachit Borphukan was a legendary army commander of the Ahom kingdom (1228-1826).

He is known for his leadership in the 1671 'Battle of Saraighat' that thwarted a drawn-out attempt by the mighty Mughal forces, led by Raja Ramsingh-I, to take back Assam.