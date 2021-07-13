Release GST dues to Kerala: Vijayan to Modi

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Tuesday and raised issues such as GST compensation and the shortage of Covid 19 vaccines.

After the meeting, Vijayan said he demanded special consideration for the State for the least wastage of vaccines. "We need 60 lakh doses of vaccines for this month. We need to keep 25 lakh doses for the second dose of vaccination. Forty-four per cent of people between the age of 18-45 got the first dose of the vaccine. The State has been effective in controlling the pandemic," Vijayan said.

To address the economic problems due to the pandemic, Vijayan demanded more aid from the Centre. He said the Centre owes ₹4,124 crore as GST compensation. "The Centre should release that amount at the earliest," Vijayan added.