SAD wrests Sangrur from AAP; BJP wins SP strongholds of Rampur & Azamgarh

In a major setback for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab on Sunday, the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) won the Lok Sabha by-elections from Sangrur, considered the home turf of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

On the other hand, the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh won the Lok Sabha by-poll from the Samajwadi Party stronghold and the home turf of prominent SP leader Azam Khan, Azamgarh. It also wrested the Azamgarh LS seat from SP.

The by-election results from three Lok Sabha and seven assembly seats across six States including Delhi were announced on Sunday. Elections were held on these seats on June 23.

Down south, the ruling YSR Congress retained the Atmakuru Assembly by-election in the SPS Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh.

Jharkhand

In the Jharkhand Assembly by-elections for the Mandar seat, Congress candidate Shilpi Neha Tirkey defeated BJP’s Gangotri Kujur, while in the Tripura Assembly by-elections, the state Chief Minister Manik Saha won from the Town Bardowali constituency. BJP bagged three out of the four seats in Tripura whereas the Congress won one seat.

Punjab

The ruling AAP lost the Lok Sabha by-election from Sangrur, the pocket borough of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) leader Mann won the bypoll with 2,53,154 votes defeating the ruling party’s candidate. The seat was last held by the Chief Minister.

Delhi

However, for AAP, which is also in power in the national capital territory, its candidate Durgesh Pathak defeated BJP’s Rajesh Bhatia by a margin of over 11,000 votes in Rajinder Nagar Assembly by-poll.

Uttar Pradesh

The BJP’s victory in SP strongholds of Rampur and Azamgarh is considered significant as these were earlier held by SP stalwart Azam Khan and president Akhilesh Yadav. Both leaders resigned from their seats after being elected to the state assembly. BJP party president J P Nadda said it reflects people’s faith in public welfare policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Andhra Pradesh

The ruling YSR Congress retained the Atmakuru Assembly seat. YSRC’s Mekapati Vikram Reddy secured 1,02,241 votes against his rival G Bharat Kumar Yadav of the BJP, who managed to get only 19,353. The by-election was necessitated following the death of the then Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy in February. Vikram is the younger brother of Goutham and son of former MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy.

Tripura

In the high-stakes Tripura assembly by-elections, Chief Minister Saha won the by-poll from the Town Bardowali constituency by a margin of 6,104 votes. BJP won Town Bordowali, Jubarajnagar and Surma seats, respectively. The by-polls in Tripura were seen as a crucial test for Saha, who replaced Biplab Kumar Deb in May.