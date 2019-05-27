National

Saradha scam: Ex-Kolkata Police chief skips meeting CBI, seeks more time

Updated on May 27, 2019 Published on May 27, 2019

 

Senior IPS officer and former Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Rajeev Kumar, has sought an extension of seven days to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Kumar was summoned by the agency for questioning related to the Saradha ponzi scheme scam.

On Monday, Kumar sent a letter to the central investigating agency, seeking more time as he was on leave due to personal reasons.

On Sunday evening, a group of CBI officers arrived at the former top-cop’s South Kolkata residence and served a notice in his absence. He was asked to appear before the agency on Monday at its Kolkata office. Attempts to question Kumar earlier had hit a roadblock.

SC’s intervention

However, following the intervention of the Supreme Court, the senior IPS officer was interrogated in Shillong (Meghalaya).

On May 17, the Supreme Court withdrew the protection given to Kumar from arrest and had asked the CBI to proceed as per the law.

The Court also asked Kumar to approach a competent court for anticipatory bail in West Bengal.

