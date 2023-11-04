A knowledge hub will be developed near Chennai to create a global knowledge ecosystem by bringing together universities, knowledge-based industries and sustainable social living in a single location.

The Tamil Nadu Knowledge City (TKC) will come up on 1,424 acres in Uthukottai taluk and Vengal village in Tiruvallur District. Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (Tidco), the nodal agency to establish the TKC, has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) to select a consultant to prepare a Techno-Economic Feasibility Report to develop the TKC.

The State government announced the development of TKC in the Budget Announcement for 2022-23.

The TKC aims to become one of India’s largest parks, attracting renowned universities and institutions from national and international backgrounds and technologically advanced organisations across sectors. It will offer an open and conducive environment, fostering the acquisition and exchange of knowledge between Tamil Nadu/India and the rest of the world and vice versa.

Drawing FDI

With its establishment, TKC is anticipated to yield numerous socio-economic benefits, not only within Tamil Nadu but also beyond its borders, drawing Foreign Direct Investment and bolstering the State’s overall socio-economic growth, the RFP document says.

The vision of TKC is to create a world-class ecosystem that hosts top educational institutions and knowledge-based industries nearby such that higher education, human capability development, technology and research come together to fuel next-generation innovations in a self-sustainable green living environment, thereby catalysing Tamil Nadu’s transformation into a world-class knowledge powerhouse.

To create a cross-geographic, multi-ethnic, multi-cultural, inclusive learning and living ecosystem that leverages the strengths of Indian and Global diversity in STEM, Business, Law, Medicine, Music, Art and Culture education. To foster Innovation, cutting-edge Research and Development in all emerging fields, thereby creating huge higher-order employment opportunities and raising the overall standard of living of citizens.

The TKC will foster entrepreneurship through Startup hubs, Incubators, Accelerators, venture capital and private equity firms To support the acquisition of niece skills and competencies in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Virtual Reality, Internet of Things and Blockchain. It will also help in branding and promoting Tamil Nadu as the most attractive destination in Asia for high ­quality higher education and attract domestic and international students, the RFP document says.