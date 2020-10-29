Tata Starbucks comes to Kerala with 201st store

The world’s fastest car @ 533kmph!
SSC North America is a boutique supercar maker based out of Richland, Washington state in the US. Making ...
“We are bullish on India and have lined up plans to open many more stores across the country soon”, said Navin Gurnaney, CEO, Tata Starbucks.
He was speaking to BusinessLine over phone after launching Tata Starbucks first store in Kerala at Lulu Mall in Kochi. It is the company’s 201st store.
The company has seen a steady incline with business in the past several weeks. All our stores were closed for two months. The demand is coming back week-after-week. “We have slowly started opening in different cities strictly adhering to Covid protocols by reducing the seating capacity to 30-50 per cent”, he said.
Gurnaney said “It is true that India is a tea drinking nation. We are here with 201st store through 8 years. There is a great interest for coffee as well. Coffee as a category is growing in double digits, as younger population which is more global is way more inclined in this beverage. We have no apprehensions about demand in Kochi as people have been asking us for years to enter the city”.
The availability of world class coffee, the design and ambience of the store, connection with employees are some of the reasons for people to visit Starbucks outlets. The company has plans to open new stores in Kerala and in Kochi. But it is too premature to give details now, he added.
The new store in Kochi offers customers a wide range of Starbucks beverages including the newly launched Starbucks Diwali Blend and all-time favouritesalong with a food menu comprising of Indian and international favourites.
SSC North America is a boutique supercar maker based out of Richland, Washington state in the US. Making ...
Two decades and more than 4 million of them later, the Maruti Suzuki Alto is still persisting in the race
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
The aviation sector looks like it is going back in time, to practices that prevailed 100 years ago
Proper defining of goals, risk assessment and asset allocation is key
Large client base, prime locations and steady rental collections are positives
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The stock of Indraprastha Gas gained 4 per cent accompanied by above average volume, breaching a key ...
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...