Tata Starbucks comes to Kerala with 201st store

“We are bullish on India and have lined up plans to open many more stores across the country soon”, said Navin Gurnaney, CEO, Tata Starbucks.

He was speaking to BusinessLine over phone after launching Tata Starbucks first store in Kerala at Lulu Mall in Kochi. It is the company’s 201st store.

The company has seen a steady incline with business in the past several weeks. All our stores were closed for two months. The demand is coming back week-after-week. “We have slowly started opening in different cities strictly adhering to Covid protocols by reducing the seating capacity to 30-50 per cent”, he said.

More stores planned

Gurnaney said “It is true that India is a tea drinking nation. We are here with 201st store through 8 years. There is a great interest for coffee as well. Coffee as a category is growing in double digits, as younger population which is more global is way more inclined in this beverage. We have no apprehensions about demand in Kochi as people have been asking us for years to enter the city”.

The availability of world class coffee, the design and ambience of the store, connection with employees are some of the reasons for people to visit Starbucks outlets. The company has plans to open new stores in Kerala and in Kochi. But it is too premature to give details now, he added.

The new store in Kochi offers customers a wide range of Starbucks beverages including the newly launched Starbucks Diwali Blend and all-time favouritesalong with a food menu comprising of Indian and international favourites.