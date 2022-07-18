The Daily Dose, July 18, 2022 

# 200 crore mikestone: India administered its 2 billionth (200 crore) doses of Covid-19 vaccine on Sunday, making history in its fight against the pandemic.

Covid-19 vaccination: India crosses 200-crore mark in 18 months

# TN Chief Minister discharged: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was discharged from Kauvery Hospital on Monday after treatment for Covid-19. He was hospitalised on July 14 for investigation and observation after testing positive on July 12.

TN CM Stalin discharged from hospital, casts his vote in the Presidential elections

# Red alert on children's health: Pandemic and conflict among factors that pushed immunisation to a 30 year low, say UN agencies, WHO and Unicef.

Red alert on children’s health: Historical backslide in global immunisation

# No longer an issue: Covid-19 is no longer seen as a pressing issue like the rest of the world, according to a study. The Russia-Ukraine crisis and higher cost of living have emerged among the key concerns for Indian consumers in the recently released Kantar’s Global Issues Barometer.

Ukraine invasion, higher cost of living are among key concerns for Indian consumers: Kantar Study

# Unpopular policies in China: Global investors wary of the market and cite everything from unpredictable regulatory campaigns to economic damage caused by strict Covid-19 policies, says this report.

China is pariah for global investors as Xi’s policies backfire