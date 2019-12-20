Unnao rape case: Court awards life imprisonment to Kuldeep Singh Sengar

In the season of marriages, PSA-FCA and Isuzu-Volvo exchange vows
Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar will remain in jail for entire life for raping a woman in Unnao in 2017, a Delhi court said on Friday while sentencing him to life imprisonment.
District Judge Dharmesh Sharma also imposed an exemplary fine of Rs 25 lakh in the case and has to be paid within a month.
“This court does not find any mitigating circumstance. Sengar was public servant and betrayed people’s faith,” the judge said while declining the plea for lenient approach in sentencing him.
The court also said the conduct of Sengar was to intimidate the rape survivor.
It also directed that the rape survivor be paid an additional Rs 10 lakh as compensation to the mother of the victim.
The court had on Monday convicted Sengar for rape under the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act for offence by a public servant committing penetrative sexual assault against a child after holding the victim to be a minor.
