Dutch companies will sign 3.6 billion Euros worth of MoUs at the Vibrant Gujarat summit for investments across India, including Gujarat, said Amlan Bora, chief representative for India and Trade and Investment Commissioner, Netherlands Business Support Office said Monday.

“Using the Vibrant Gujarat platform we are proposing an investment proposal of 3.6 billion Euros. These investments are for ports, renewable energy and manufacturing. This includes investments in Gujarat and other parts of the country,” Bora said while addressing media persons here.

“It is difficult for me to bifurcate the investments for projects in Gujarat. The investments are spread for a period of five years,” he added. Marisa Gerards, Ambassador of the Netherlands to India will be leading a 158-member delegation to the summit. This includes 45 Dutch companies.