Vijay Diwas 2021: India marks 50 years of victory against Pakistan in 1971 war

To commemorate its victory over Pakistan during the 1971 war, India celebrates Vijay Diwas on December 16 every year as a tribute to the success of the Indian army. This war led to the creation of Bangladesh. Today, marks fifty years of the war.

The history

After India’s independence, Pakistan was formed in two territories, east and west Pakistan. The Bengalis in the east were highly discriminated and their Bengali language wasn’t accepted. There were economic disparities between the two regions, and the power helmed by west Pakistan had created tensions.

In 1970, the Awami League led by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman won the elections wherein the Pakistan People’s Party neglected to hand over the power. Later in mid 1971, Bangladesh declared independence from Pakistan. As violence started erupting, many refugees began entering India.

The war between India and Pakistan started when Pakistan launched air strikes on 11 Indian air bases. In retaliation to this attack, former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi ordered the Indian army to launch war against Pakistan, which India won after fighting for 13 days, resulting in the birth of Bangladesh.

Pakistan surrendered to the Indian army finally and this day is also observed as ‘Bijoy Dibos’ in Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “On the 50th Vijay Diwas, I recall the great valour and sacrifice by the Muktijoddhas, Biranganas and bravehearts of the Indian Armed Forces. Together, we fought and defeated oppressive forces. Rashtrapati Ji’s presence in Dhaka is of special significance to every Indian.”