Will continue to focus on product expansion and build the Vistaprint brand, says Sastry

Vistaprint India, an e-commerce platform for custom printing services – for individuals and small businesses – envisions expansion of products and building its brand.

The company, with roots in the Netherlands, started operations in India six years ago. Bharat Sastry, Chief Executive Officer, Vistaprint said that the process of availing the company’s services is similar to that of any e-Commerce website, but “our USP is in offering low (single) unit customisation at affordable price.”

The Mumbai-headquartered company targets small and micro business owners and professionals like lawyers and advocates, looking for customised products.

To a query on how the pandemic impacted the company’s services, Sastry said “it’s not been too bad at least on the recovery front. There was some impact during the initial weeks of the lockdown, but we are seeing the business grow in the last two months.”

Vistaprint recently unveiled washable and reusable printed face masks to complement its awareness drive, conducted a unique #MakeYourMask contests through its social media channels, launched face shields and with the economy getting accustomed to the new normal, introduced personalised cotton hand gloves in its product range, which among others include visiting cards, letterheads and stationery for businesses and coffee mugs, calendars, books and clothing for individuals.

“The customer, after browsing through the various categories of products and services, can choose the design from the available options or upload their own design” Sastry said.