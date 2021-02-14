News

Nihar N Jambusaria elected ICAI President

Our Bureau. | Updated on February 14, 2021 Published on February 14, 2021

CA Nihar N Jambusaria

Debhashis Mitra has been elected as Vice President

The CA Institute appointed its new President Nihar N Jambusaria on Friday. He has been elected as President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) for 2021-22.

A Fellow Chartered Accountant from Mumbai, Jambusaria qualified as a chartered accountant in 1984 and was in practice for nearly 27 years. He had also served as the Chairman of Western India Regional Council (WIRC) of ICAI in 2004-05.

 Jambusaria is also currently Board Member of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) and Member of SEBI's Primary Markets Advisory Committee.

As ICAI President, he would also be representing the CA Institute on International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC) and the Board of South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA).

Meanwhile, Debashis Mitra has been elected as Vice President of CA Institute with effect from February 12.

ICAI
board of directors (appointment and change)
