Nirmala Sitharaman: Ready for a spirited defence

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on May 30, 2019 Published on May 30, 2019

Nirmala Sitharaman

The second woman to hold the Defence portfolio, Nirmala Sitharaman started her political career in 2008 as a BJP spokesperson.

In the decade since, this JNU alumnus and Rajya Sabha MP has carved out a niche for herself in the party as well as in Parliament.

Before taking over as Defence Minister in 2017, Sitharaman served in the Ministry of Finance. She also handled the Commerce and Textiles Ministry as Minister with Independent Charge.

It was during her tenure at the Defence Ministry that the Rafale controversy took centre-stage and the Balakot airstrikes happened.

Her two-hour-long spirited defence of the Rafale deal in Parliament came in for praise from people both in the party and outside.

In 2016, she was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka. However, Nirmala Sitharaman did not contest the recent Lok Sabha elections.

 

