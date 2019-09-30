NITI Aayog's Education Index: Kerala tops among large states, UP scores last

OnePlus 7T review: 90Hz super screen, updated chip and three cameras
OnePlus has this tradition of bringing out a ‘T’ version of its phone. After all, how boring would it be to ...
NITI's Aayog's School Education Quality Index showed a huge gap in the performance of states across the country. In the index released here on Monday, Kerala was ranked No. 1 with a score of 81. 9 per cent in the outcomes category while Uttar Pradesh scored the lowest at 34.1 per cent.
The outcomes category includes: learning outcomes, accessibility, infrastructure and facilities and equity (such as difference between performance of boys and girls).
In the smaller states, Manipur, Tripura and Goa were the top performing. On the other hand, Arunachal Pradesh had the lowest score.
The data was collected for three categories: large states, small states and union territories (UTs).
In the UTs category, Chandigarh stood at the position while Lakshadweep ranked lowest.
Meanwhile, West Bengal was only state which refused to participate in the quality index.
The School Education Quality Index (SEQI) is developed to evaluate the performance of States and Union Territories (UTs) in the school education sector.
Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Aayog said, "The objective of the index is to bring an outcomes focus to education policy by providing states and UTs with a platform to identify their strengths and weakness and undertake requisite course corrections and policy interventions."
OnePlus has this tradition of bringing out a ‘T’ version of its phone. After all, how boring would it be to ...
It isn’t surprising that the iPhone 11 has been flying off the shelves in India even before it got to the ...
1 I always make it a point to take out one hour for exercise every day. It does not change even when I travel ...
Chronic hepatitis treatmentThe US Food and Drug Administration has expanded the approval of Mavyret ...
With stock prices soaring after the corporate tax cut announcement, do you want to invest in stocks again? If ...
The Sensex and the Nifty can witness a corrective decline. Tread with caution
Factor in the costs and benefits, given the limited choices
Though returns were mostly negative in the past year, the long-term show has been good
Outsiders today recognise Kota as a coaching powerhouse that annually prepares thousands of students for ...
On Lata Mangeshkar’s 90th birthday, a quiz on Indian women playback singersHer story and voice1 Which ...
Bins and I leave our home in Delhi at 00.15am Thursday. Thirty hours of travel-time later, at 8.30pm of the ...
Zoya Akhtar on finding the stories that have got her an Oscar entry and Emmy nomination
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...