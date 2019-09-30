NITI Aayog's Education Index: Kerala tops among large states, UP scores last

NITI's Aayog's School Education Quality Index showed a huge gap in the performance of states across the country. In the index released here on Monday, Kerala was ranked No. 1 with a score of 81. 9 per cent in the outcomes category while Uttar Pradesh scored the lowest at 34.1 per cent.

The outcomes category includes: learning outcomes, accessibility, infrastructure and facilities and equity (such as difference between performance of boys and girls).

In the smaller states, Manipur, Tripura and Goa were the top performing. On the other hand, Arunachal Pradesh had the lowest score.

The data was collected for three categories: large states, small states and union territories (UTs).

In the UTs category, Chandigarh stood at the position while Lakshadweep ranked lowest.

Meanwhile, West Bengal was only state which refused to participate in the quality index.

The School Education Quality Index (SEQI) is developed to evaluate the performance of States and Union Territories (UTs) in the school education sector.

Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Aayog said, "The objective of the index is to bring an outcomes focus to education policy by providing states and UTs with a platform to identify their strengths and weakness and undertake requisite course corrections and policy interventions."