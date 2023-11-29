Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said no one can stop the Narendra Modi-led central government from implementing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Addressing a rally in Kolkata to launch the BJP’s Lok Sabha campaign, Shah alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee is opposing CAA as her government has been unable to stop infiltration in the State.

“In the State in which so much infiltration occurs, will development take place there? That’s why Mamata Banerjee is opposing CAA. But I would say that CAA is the law of the country, and no one can stop it. We will implement it,” said Shah.

The BJP leader launched blistering attacks on Banerjee also on the issues of corruption and political violence. Shah dared the Chief Minister to suspend leaders like Jyoti Priya Mallick and Anubrata Mondal for their alleged involvements in different scams.

Mallick remains a minister and Mondal a key Trinamool Congress leader.

Hitting out at Banerjee over the suspension of the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, Shah said she may try to silence him but cannot silence people of the state.

“The people of Bengal are fed up with the cut money and syndicates of Trinamool,” he said, claiming that the BJP would come to power with two-third majority in the next assembly polls in the state in 2026.

Shah set the agenda for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and urged the electorate of West Bengal to elect as many BJP MPs from the state in the polls so that Prime Minister Narendra Modi credits the state for his third term.

“Give so many seats to BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha polls that Modi ji after taking oath says that he has become Prime Minister due to Bengal,” he said.

Notably, BJP had won 18 of the total 42 seats in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, registering about 40 per cent votes in its favour.