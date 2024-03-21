Buoyed by a vibrant start-up ecosystem and research collaborations between the industry and academia, India’s research and innovation landscape is thriving and how. Over the years, India has made significant advancements in various domains of science, be it in pharma, space exploration, healthcare, technology, and more. In the current research landscape, both government and private academic research institutions play an indispensable role in human resource development, knowledge creation and global technological advancements. Presently, India ranks third worldwide in the number of scientific publications and PhD students. Further, with the start-up ecosystem rapidly gaining traction, innovation and entrepreneurship are advancing across diverse sectors.

Despite these notable achievements, challenges persist. India ranks 9th in the number of citations and 6th in patent filings, but ranks 40th for innovation, which is a cause for concern. Improving the research and innovation ecosystem in India requires a multi-faceted approach addressing various aspects such as funding, infrastructure, policies and collaboration.

Increased funding

It is crucial to increase funding for research and development across disciplines with increased investment by the government as well as incentivised involvement of the private sector. Currently, India’s Gross Expenditure on Research and Development (GERD) as a percentage of its GDP is less than that of most nations, with China at $325.82 per capita and USA at $1,777 per capita. In comparison, India’s GERD is a concerning $43 per capita; hence, there is a pressing need to invest in cultivating a robust talent pool and minimising brain drain to enhance the country’s research ecosystem.

Private sector investments

Participation by private entities in building the research ecosystem is vital. The private sector in developed countries contribute substantially towards creating a vibrant research and development (R&D) ecosystem. In South Korea, USA, and Israel, private companies contribute more than 75 per cent to the R&D ecosystem, which is a stark contrast to 36 per cent in India. For the country to strengthen its research ecosystem and remain competitive at the global stage, increased private sector investment in the country’s R&D ecosystems should be prioritised.

Infrastructure and collaboration

Establishing state-of-the-art laboratories and research centres is a crucial investment for advancing research infrastructure and driving progress. Additionally, optimising research processes enables researchers to focus more on their core research and less on administrative tasks. Further, facilitating interdisciplinary collaborations among academia, industry and the government can catalyse innovation and address complex societal challenges effectively.

Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) protection

Another focus area that requires attention is strengthening the protection of IPR to incentivise innovation and entrepreneurship. Further, patents must be effectively aligned with suitable industry partners. Although the number of patents granted in India has increased from 2,511 in 2018-19 to 5,629 in 2020-218, many patents remain underutilised and await opportunities for commercialisation. This gap alludes to the need for collaborative efforts between research institutions, industry associations and government agencies.

Investment in education and skill development

Investing in education and skill development to cultivate a robust talent pool is essential for the long-term growth of the R&D sector. This involves elevating the standard of education to develop competent research professionals who can conduct ground-breaking research. Investment in education can help in developing critical thinking skills, nurturing curiosity and instilling passion towards knowledge-based learning among young researchers. Promoting a culture of scientific inquiry at an early age would inspire young minds to pursue careers in research and innovation.

Towards a future of global impact

Strategic investments and support can maximize India’s promising potential in R&D. With the right initiatives, India is poised to emerge as a global powerhouse in R&D, technology and manufacturing. As India propels on its upward trajectory in research, it is set to make significant contributions to global scientific knowledge, economic prosperity and societal well-being.

To further solidify its position as a science and innovation hub, India needs to develop concerted efforts to increase research funding, encourage participation from the private sector, modernise its infrastructure and strengthen the protection of intellectual property rights. We need to work closely with the research community to identify and provide them steadfast support to build a research ecosystem that is positive and enables innovation.

The author Abhishek Goel is the co-founder and CEO, Cactus Communications (CACTUS)