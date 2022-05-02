hamburger

Olectra Greentech Q4 PAT up 94 per cent

Our Bureau | Hyderabad, May 2 | Updated on: May 02, 2022
HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, 05/09/2018: Additional Chief Secretary, Ajay Mishra, Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar and MD of Olectra Greentech, N.K. Rawal, and the company's COO Anand Swaroop at the launch of electric buses which will ply on various routes to airport. Photo: K.V.S. Giri

Registers revenue of ₹268 crore

Olectra Greentech Ltd, an arm of the MEIL group, posted net profit of ₹17.46 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, against ₹9 crore in the same quarter last year, a growth of 94 per cent.

The firm registered revenue of ₹268 crore in the quarter against ₹145 crore in the same quarter last year, an increase of 85 per cent.

The growth in revenue was attributed to a sharp increase in sales of electric buses. It sold 127 buses in the quarter as against 68 in the comparable quarter last year.

For the financial year 2021-22, the company registered a net profit of ₹35.69 crore (₹12.20 crore) on a revenue of ₹585.4 crore (₹277.2 crore).

“We sold 259 buses in the year as against 88 buses that we sold last year,” a company statement said on Monday.

The board has recommended a final dividend of 10 per cent(₹0.40) on a share of ₹4.00 each.

New products

“We have completed the new product design and trials of the heavy-duty tipper. It will be launched in the market. Once the new, fully automatic, robotic manufacturing plant is ready, we will be able to launch new products into the market,” K V Pradeep, Chairman and Managing Director, said.

The 22-year-old company introduced electric buses in 2015. It also manufactures silicone rubber/composite insulators for power transmission and distribution networks.

Published on May 02, 2022
