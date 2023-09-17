The Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council (Pharmexcil) launched a capacity-building programme for the industry with support from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

As the Indian pharma units, especially in the MSME sector, are facing new challenges such as poor resources to meet global as well as domestic expectations in healthcare, the Centre is contemplating to implement the Draft Schedule M (Good Manufacturing Practice) published in 2018 soon.

“In this context, Pharmexcil felt the need to educate small and medium-scale manufacturers to improve their understanding of Regulatory, GMP, and quality and safety norms and at the same time to keep up the momentum of upholding export potentials,’‘ the Council said in a release.

As part of the initiative, a capacity-building programme on quality compliance and patient safety (Industry Practices and Regulatory Expectations) was launched in Ahmedabad to create awareness on best international practices for pharmaceutical manufacturing to enable them to maintain quality.

The Indian Drug Manufacturers Association (IDMA) is also supporting the initiative and has called on its members to actively take part in the programme.

The capacity-building programmes are also being planned to be conducted in Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Indore, Visakhapatnam, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Sikkim, and Goa, according to a release.