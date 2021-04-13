Phishing emails more likely to originate from Eastern Europe, Central America, the Middle East, and Africa: Report

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Phishing emails more likely to originate from Eastern Europe, Central America, the Middle East, and Africa, according to a report by cybersecurity firm Barracuda Networks.
Barracuda researchers teamed up with Columbia University researchers recently examine the geolocation and network infrastructure across more than 2 billion emails, including 218,000 phishing emails sent in the month of January 2020.
As per the research, “phishing emails are more likely to originate from certain countries in parts of Eastern Europe, Central America, the Middle East, and Africa, and more likely to be routed through a higher number of locations than emails that are benign.”
Cybercriminals use social engineering tactics to lure victims through phishing emails into providing personal information such as usernames, passwords, credit card numbers, or banking information.
It is important to focus on the content of such emails and attacker behaviour to detect the same.
Barracuda researchers analysed the geography of phishing emails and how they’re being routed. They identified that over 80 per cent of benign emails are routed through two or fewer countries, while more than 60 per cent of phishing emails are routed through two or fewer countries.
“Senders that produce a higher volume of phishing emails (more than 1,000 emails in the dataset) with a higher probability of phishing originated from countries or territories including (in descending order): Lithuania, Latvia, Serbia, Ukraine, Russia, Bahamas, Puerto Rico, Colombia, Iran, Palestine and Kazakhstan are some of the territories from where senders produce a higher volume of phishing emails with a higher probability of phishing,” the report said.
However, some countries have a high volume of phishing originating from them but still have an extremely low probability of phishing. For instance, 129,369 phishing emails in the dataset were sent from the United States, but the US only has a 0.02 per cent probability of phishing. In general, most countries had a phishing probability of 10 per cent or less.
Notably, many networks used by the attackers to send their attacks from were large, legitimate cloud service providers like Amazon, Microsoft, and Twitter.
“It is likely that most of the attacks originating from these networks are coming from compromised email accounts or servers, which the attackers were able to obtain the credentials for,” the report said.
The networks with the highest volume of phishing attackers along with a high phishing probability belonged to cloud service providers like LayerHost (0.277), UnrealServers (0.334), REG.RU (0.836), Cherry Servers (0.760) and Rackspace (0.328).
“These networks have orders of magnitude less total email traffic than the top couple of networks, but still send a significant amount of phishing email. Therefore, they have a much higher probability of any given email originating from them being malicious,” as per the report.
Murali Urs, Country Manager of Barracuda India said, “With phishing attacks expected to play a dominant role in the digital threat landscape and cybercriminals adjusting their tactics to bypass email gateways and spam filters, it’s crucial to have a solution that detects and protects against spear-phishing attacks, including brand impersonation, business email compromise, and email account takeover.”
“Deploy a solution that doesn't rely on malicious links or attachments but uses machine learning to analyse normal communication patterns within an organisation to spot anomalies that may indicate an attack. Further, organisations should install technology that uses artificial intelligence to identify compromised accounts, alert users in real-time and remove malicious emails sent from compromised accounts,” Urs added.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
In her novel based on the life of Rani Jindan Kaur, author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni crafts a hero for the ...
A domineering father, three resentful sons and a vile plan — director Dileesh Pothan, screenwriter Syam ...
Actor Adil Hussain on theatre, communal amity and citizenship in a new book about Assam and its many ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...