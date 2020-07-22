Pompeo commends India’s decision to ban 59 Chinese mobile apps

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has appreciated India’s decision to ban 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, CamScanner and UC Browser while denouncing the recent clashes with India ``initiated’’ by the People's Liberation Army (PLA).
Pompeo also said that India has a chance to attract global supply chains away from China and reduce its reliance on Chinese companies in areas like telecommunications, medical supplies and others while giving his virtual address at the `India Ideas Summit’organised by the US India Business Council on Wednesday.
“I especially commend India’s decision to recently ban 59 Chinese mobile apps, including TikTok, that poses serious security risks for the Indian people. I am happy to report that India is a rising US security and defence partner in Indo Pacific and globally,” Pompeo said.
"It is important that democracies like ours work together, especially as we see more clearly than ever the true scope of the challenge posed by the Chinese communist party," he said.
Pompeo added that countries have to step carefully around China or several infrastructure projects, supply chains, countries’ sovereignty, and people's health and safety would all be at risk.
The US Secretary of State acknowledged that the recent border clashes between India and China were initiated by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and was just the latest examples of the Chinese Communist Party's unacceptable behaviour. “We were deeply saddened by the deaths of 20 Indian service members. I'm confident that with our concerted efforts, we can protect our interests," he said.
At present, India and China are discussing ways to sort out the standoff between the armed forces of the two countries along the Line of Actual Control in Galwan Valley following the clashes last month.
Pompeo also pointed out that the US had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the next G-7 (summit), where the leaders will advance the economic prosperity network.
