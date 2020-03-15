News

PRCI elects new office bearers

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on March 15, 2020 Published on March 15, 2020

T. Vinay Kumar

U.S. Kutty

The Governing Council and National Committee of Public Relations Council of India has unanimously elected T. Vinay Kumar (Guide PR & Branding) and U.S. Kutty (McNon Bezel) as its national president and secretary general respectively.

The two-day PRCI global communication conclave was held in Bengaluru and delegates from India and abroad participated. PRCI is the biggest body of communicators with 37 chapters pan India.

Published on March 15, 2020
public relations
industry association
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
AIMRI gets accreditation as a certification body