PRCI elects new office bearers

The Governing Council and National Committee of Public Relations Council of India has unanimously elected T. Vinay Kumar (Guide PR & Branding) and U.S. Kutty (McNon Bezel) as its national president and secretary general respectively.

The two-day PRCI global communication conclave was held in Bengaluru and delegates from India and abroad participated. PRCI is the biggest body of communicators with 37 chapters pan India.