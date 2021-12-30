Ready to increase Molnupiravir production: Optimus pharma

Optimus Pharma has fixed the price of its Molnupiravir capsules at ₹630 for a bottle of 10.

Speaking after formally launching the product here on Thursday, D Srinivasa Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director, Optimus Pharma, said his company was ‘ready’ to gear up manufacturing of Molnupiravir. Optimus now has a production capacity of 40 million capsules per month.

The Hyderabad-based company received regulatory approval for emergency use of its product in the treatment of high-risk patients of Covid-19 on December 28.

“Given the surge of Covid-19 pandemic with a rapidly growing number of SARS-Cov-2 infections, it is imperative that more oral drugs with potent antiviral activity could be introduced. With this, Optimus Pharma has internally developed the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and the formulation in capsule form and has obtained approval by completing a phase 3 clinical trial in India,” Reddy said.

Another Hyderabad-based drug maker, Hetero, had has also launched its Molnupiravir capsules, Movfor, a couple of days ago, which is priced at ₹2,490 for a bottle of 40 tablets.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd said it will launch the drug soon in the domestic market.