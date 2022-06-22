Asset homes ties up with Bureau Veritas for third-party-audit 

Asset Homes, one of the leading builders in Kerala, became the first-ever real estate company to have tied up with Bureau Veritas, the global certification agency, to hold third-party audits of the builder’s projects.

The agreement signed in Kochi will help ensure world-class products and services for consumers.

Sunil Kumar V, Managing Director, Asset Homes, said that it is for the first time in the country that a real estate company has committed to such a third-party audit. “Bureau Veritas is known for its impartial and rigorous testing and certifications. It is the confidence that we acquired over the last 15 years in completing all of our 69 projects on time and with higher quality standards inspired us to volunteer for their rigorous quality audit,” he said.

A spokesman for Bureau Veritas India said it was a matter of pride for a construction company to go for a third-party audit. He added that “Bureau Veritas has a system for independent scrutiny of all details, including construction, process, system, and customer care.”

Asset Homes said all of its 25 projects under construction will have the third party audit of Bureau Veritas.