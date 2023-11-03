The ban on some construction activities in the Delhi-NCR region as a consequence of deteriorating air quality levels is worrying real estate developers about project delays.

“Though it is the need of the hour if we look at environmental conservation, for the real estate sector it will pose a challenge as the delivery of the ongoing projects will be delayed due to the month-long ban,” said Omaxe Group’s Managing Director Mohit Goel.

Worsening air quality during the winter months in the capital New Delhi and surrounding areas has become an annual feature caused by stubble burning in nearby Punjab, the cold air that keeps all the dust and pollutants close to the surface of the earth, as well as wind speed and direction.

With the air quality index going beyond measurable levels, the pollution control panel has issued directions for the ban of non-essential construction activities in the area and to restrict the entry of diesel trucks.

County Group’s Director, Amit Modi expressed similar concerns about project delays while admitting that the move was essential to curb the pollution crisis.

“We are committed to continuing our operations in a manner that aligns with environmental conservation and government directives,” Modi said.

He and other developers in the area have little choice other than to abide by the directive and they are planning to focus on interior work and installing equipment inside buildings that would not have too much impact on the atmospheric air quality.

“We’ll have to ensure the completion of as many tasks as possible to avoid huge backlogs in the completion,” said Goel.

Builders’ apex body, Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India NCR’s President Manoj Gaur, said that the organisation had recommended that all its member developers should adhere to standard operating procedures such as using water sprinklers and green net covers as prescribed by the National Green Tribunal and the Central Pollution Control Board.

“It is worth noting that vehicular pollution and road dust are the primary sources of pollution that require effective management and control,” he said.