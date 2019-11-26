BuildNext expands operations to Hyderabad

BuildNext, the Kerala headquartered IT-enabled construction company, has announced the expansion of its operations with a facility in Hyderabad.

The company manages and operates virtual-reality-enabled experience centres for providing customer experience in the construction industry.

BuildNext has executed around six lakh square feet of development area within three months. The company has a fully functional experience centre in Banjara Hills and the second one near Hitech city is expected to be launched shortly.

Foreseeing a construction boom in Hyderabad and nearby towns, BuildNext aims to open four to five experience centres in Telangana by the end of 2020.

The company expects a business ₹100 crore within the first year of operations in Telangana.

“Hyderabad has been one of the most promising markets with a flourishing real estate sector. We have achieved operational breakeven in our trial period of three months. Pan-India expansion of BuildNext is on the cards by the end of next fiscal with focus on Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh,” Gopikrishnan V, Founder, BuildNext, said.

BuildNext offers low-cost, faster turnaround and higher quality buildings with emphasis on using lean principles through IT. It helps avoid wastages and improving efficiency at work site, he said.