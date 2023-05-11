CBRE South Asia, a real estate consulting firm, has partnered with Nasscom to launch the second edition of the proptech challenge ‘DISRUPTECH 2.0.’ The primary objective s to highlight startups creating innovative tech solutions for the real estate industry.

The programme will provide mentorship and guidance from industry experts to the startup community. Additionally, the partnership aims to support startup companies and transform the real estate sector through creative, inventive, and disruptive ideas. Industry estimates project that proptech market value will touch $1 trillion by 2030.

“We are excited to collaborate with Nasscom for the second edition of DISRUPTECH 2.0, India’s largest proptech challenge. We believe that this collaboration will help accelerate the growth of proptech in India and enable us to address the emerging needs of stakeholders more efficiently and effectively,” said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman and CEO, India, South East Asia, Middle East, and Africa, CBRE.

The programme will begin in June 2023 and conclude in October 2023. The entries for the challenge will be divided into categories focused on ESG, fintech, construction technology, and indigenous tech for the local market. Winners will be selected at the end of this initiative and will be recognised and mentored by CBRE experts, the company said in a release.

“The momentous shifts in 2022 have widened the scope of proptech from property aggregators to VR platforms to on-site robotic inspections. We are witnessing real-estate startups mushrooming from various sub-segments such as sales, construction, finance, and sustainability. The initiative is a positive step towards not just catalyzing a sustainable ecosystem for proptech startups in India but will also demonstrate the applications of emerging technologies and innovations that can simplify the process of property purchasing in the country,” said Kritika Murugesan, Senior Director, 10,000 start-ups, nasscom.