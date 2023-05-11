T-Hub, a startup ecosystem enabler, signed an agreement with commercial real estate company Berkadia to promote innovation and knowledge exchange in startup ecosystem.

As part of the agreement, Berkadia will actively participate in T-Hub’s membership programme for two years. The company will get access to T-Hub’s network of startups.

The alliance will help startups build proofs-of-concept, pitch analysis, design assessments and producing business reviews. “It will drive change in the commercial real estate industry,” a statement said on Wednesday.

“The programme aims to connect at least 40-56 startups with Berkadia during the two-year alliance period. It will include sensitisation meetings, scouting, screening, evaluating and curated marketing campaigns and outreach,” it said.

“Through this alliance, we aim to connect our startups with Berkadia’s network and resources, enabling them to collaborate and create new opportunities,” Mahankali Srinivas Rao, Chief Executive Officer of T-Hub, said.