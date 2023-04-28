The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has issued a notice to VR Mall for building violations. The notice was served on Ozone Projects Pvt Ltd., developer of VR Mall, and owner and occupier of the Mall.

On May 26, 2022, CMDA issued a show cause notice to the owners of the VR Mall citing unauthorised construction within the precincts of the Mall. On March 27 this year, the Additional Commissioner of traffic police of Greater Chennai wrote a letter to CMDA highlighting the traffic congestion in front of the Mall during peak hours.

Accordingly, CMDA officials conducted an inspection of the Mall on Wednesday and found several deviations from the original planning permission. The latest notice said, on the southeastern side of the Mall, there is a temporary shed with 30 open shops/stalls installed in the front setback space. On the fourth floor against the Swimming Pool approval, two swimming pools are existing and are being used for adults and children. The sizes of the Swimming pool also vary with reference to the approved plan.

The notice further added that on the fourth floor, there is a sports court (Tennis and Football) covered with a net roof and an open gallery in the open terrace area, which are not covered in the approved plan. CMDA also found that there is heavy traffic congestion in front of the VR Mall since the entry and exit point of the Mall is directly connected to the arterial Jawaharlal Nehru Road while the other entry gates as shown in the approved plan have not been utilised for the free circulation of the vehicle to avoid traffic congestion.

CMDA asked the owner/occupier of the Mall to secure compliance with the permission or by demolishing/altering the building or works as per the approved plan within 30 days from the date of receipt of the notice.

“If the Owner or Occupier has not discontinued the use of the building within the specified period, appropriate action under sub-section (2-A) of section 56 of the said Act will be initiated by Locking and Sealing the subject premises,” the notice said.