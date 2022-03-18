Co-working space provider SpazeOne starts Kochi operations

Leading co-working space provider SpazeOne has launched its operations in Kochi meeting the aspirations of the new crop of employees and employers, especially in the post-pandemic phase.

The 5,000 sq ft centre come up at Abad Nucleus Mall, Maradu, is part of the SpazeOne’s plan to set up many co-working spaces in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode.

SpazeOne has already acquired 70,000 sq ft space in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram with facilities for over 1,000 co-working stations to function. The Abad Nucleus Mall facility is the first in the first phase rollout. All work stations have luxurious ambiance coupled with high-end infrastructure, including leased internet connectivity and power backup. The facility has two multipurpose halls that can accommodate up to 1,000 people at a time.

The state-of-the-art workspaces have all elements to pamper the new generation workforce. They include meeting rooms, conference rooms, cafeteria, and entertainment areas for the employees to work and relax. The building has over 350 car parks.

“Organisations are bringing back their employees to workspaces after a long break of two years of the pandemic. Co-working culture is becoming increasingly popular nowadays due to the flexibility offered by the operators of the spaces. With the evolution of co-working spaces, setting up a new office has become hassle-free for employers including startups,” said James Thomas, Director- Marketing, SpazeOne Solutions.

“These modern offices are cost-effective when compared to the traditional offices. They offer flexibility and scalability, responding to market dynamics. Large organisations can expand at a faster pace as co-working operators take care of their infrastructure requirements in all major Indian cities,” said James Thomas.

Sijo Jose, Director, property acquisition, said that SpazeOne Solutions is planning ₹20 crore investment during FY23. “The operations in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode will be started soon,” he said.