Credai-Kochi concerned at exodus of migrant workers

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on May 03, 2020 Published on May 03, 2020

The Kochi chapter of Credai has voiced concern that the mass exodus of migrant workers from Kerala would hit the construction sector badly.

According to Ravi Jacob, president, Credai Kochi, the construction activities which were restarted after the lockdown with strict restrictions was not able to be taken forward with the migrant labourers in construction sector started leaving to their native places.

During the lockdown period, the builders were taking care of the workers at various sites and camps under their full responsibility and, expenses, by strictly following government guidelines. Their departure will hinder construction activities to be undertaken ahead of the monsoon season, he said.

