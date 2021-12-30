Real Estate

CREDAI to organise property show in Hyderabad in February 2022

Our Hyderabad Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on December 30, 2021

The event will present only TS-RERA approved property

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) will organise the 11th edition of Hyderabad Property Show from February 11 to 13, 2022, at the Hitex facility at Madhapur.

The three-day property show will provide a platform to all ecosystem players including developers, material vendors, building material manufacturers, consultants, and financial institutions.

“The event will present only TS-RERA (Telangana State Real Estate Regulatory Authority) approved integrated townships, apartment complexes, gated communities, villas and green buildings,” said P Ramakrishna Rao, President of CREDAI Hyderabad.

“Availability of ample plug-n-play office infrastructure at reasonable pricing is attracting more companies to set up office bases in the city,” he said.

“The average age of people investing in real estate currently is 35 years against 50 years a few years ago,” he said.

Unscrupulous players

“Some unscrupulous players try to sell non-RERA registered properties, increasing the risk for the gullible home buyers,” Rao cautioned.

Published on December 30, 2021

