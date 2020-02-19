DDA to open up land to private developers for residential project

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to come up with a Golf Course in Dwarka, in addition to 10 new sports complexes across the city.

“We are giving a lot of attention in creating sports facilities for the citizens. A golf course and several sports complex projects are in the pipeline. We will also start refurbishing the older sports complexes,” Tarun Kapoor, Vice-Chairman, DDA told BusinessLine..

The DDA has developed two golf courses in Delhi — the Qutab Golf Course located at Lado Sarai (Mehrauli area) and the Bhalaswa Golf Course in the Bhalaswa Lake area. It has also constructed 13 sports complexes in all zones of Delhi with facilities for indoor and outdoor games and a mini sports complex.

Residential projects

DDA is also planning to bring in real estate players to develop residential projects on the authority’s land. The developers will be identified through auction. “DDA will not have to invest in the projects but focus on other work such as land management more efficiently,” said Kapoor.

The authority has land in Rohini, Dwarka, Narela and in parts of East Delhi. It is also planning to come up with a housing scheme this year to offer penthouses — four bedroom with a terrace garden — besides LIG and MIG flats.

Kapoor said, “Only 10 per cent of the total flats are being built in the high-end/luxury category. Most of the flats would be in the LIG and MIG”.