Real Estate

DLF plans to invest ₹5,000 crore on 6.8 million sq ft commercial project in Chennai

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on January 23, 2020 Published on January 23, 2020

Edappadi Palaniswami, Chief minister of Tamil Nadu, O Panneerselvam, Deputy CM, with Sriram Khattar (left) , MD, DLF Rental Business and Mohit Gujral, CEO, DLF Ltd. Photo: Bijoy Ghosh

DLF Downtown to come up in Taramani; Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami lays foundation stone

DLF plans to invest ₹5,000 crore in phases to develop a new 6.8 million sq ft commercial project — DLF Downtown — in Chennai’s Taramani locality. The project is DLF's fourth in the city, said Mohit Gujral, CEO, DLF.

The company will commence construction of DLF Downtown with 2.5 million sq ft of built-up area in the first phase, he said at the project's foundation stone-laying function. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami laid the foundation stone of DLF Downtown.

Taramani has emerged as a major commercial area in recent years. DLF, in a joint venture with Tidco, is developing a campus spread over 27 acres. The Taramani project will add 70,000 direct and 6,000 ancillary employment opportunities once fully operational, said Gujral.

Chennai will become DLF's second largest market after Gurugram, he added.

Published on January 23, 2020
DLF Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
India to have 100 new malls by 2022: Anarock CEO & MD