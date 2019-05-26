Real Estate

Gujarat Bill for redevelopment of 25-year-old apartments gets President’s nod

PTI New Delhi | Updated on May 26, 2019 Published on May 26, 2019

According to the legislation, apartments which were built 25 years ago or earlier can be redeveloped with the consent of 75 per cent of the owners.   -  THE HINDU

President Ram Nath Kovind has given his assent to a bill which will facilitate redevelopment of 25-year-old group housing societies in Gujarat with the consent of 75 per cent residents, instead of all, officials said on Sunday.

The Gujarat Ownership Flats (Amendment) Bill 2018 was enacted by the Gujarat Assembly in September 2018 and it was subsequently sent to the President for his assent.

The President has given his assent to the Gujarat bill recently, a Home Ministry official said.

Till now, redevelopment of any group housing society in the state required consent of all residents, which had led to conflicts in many apartments.

As many apartments in Gujarat are more than 25 years old and require redevelopment, the new legislation will accelerate such activities, the official said.

