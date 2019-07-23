Real Estate

Centre brushes aside concerns of proposed Model Tenancy Act going RERA way

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on July 23, 2019 Published on July 23, 2019

Hardeep Singh Puri ,Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs & Civil Aviation addressing a press confrence along with Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary,Housing and Urban Affairs (L) ,in New Delhi   -  Kamal Narang

To rent the premises in an efficient manner, the ministry has circulated a draft Model Tenancy Act to all the states/ UTs and has asked for their comments by July 26, 2019

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is hopeful of proper execution of Model Tenancy Act, unlike what happened with Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, and said that all the States are on board for its swift implementation.

“There is a lot of difference... . With RERA, we were going for a completed unregulated real estate market where there was no regulator. However, in the model tenancy Act there are both regulated and unregulated rental markets,” said Hardeep Puri, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

To rent the premises in an efficient manner, the ministry has circulated a draft Model Tenancy Act to all States/ UTs and has asked for their comments by July 26, 2019.

Stakeholders can give their feedback by August 1, 2019. “We have MoUs signed from PMAY-U with the all the States, including West Bengal, that when the Centrecomes up with the Model Tenancy Act, the States will either enact the same Act or align it with their existing laws,” said Durga Shankar Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Suggestions from public

Till date, 56 suggestions have been received from public which are around the amount of security deposit, specified notice period for vacating a premise, special provisions for senior citizens and NRI landowners to name a few, according to the statement issued by the ministry.

Published on July 23, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Supreme Court cancels registration, lease of Amrapali group