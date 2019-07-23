Centre brushes aside concerns of proposed Model Tenancy Act going RERA way

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is hopeful of proper execution of Model Tenancy Act, unlike what happened with Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, and said that all the States are on board for its swift implementation.

“There is a lot of difference... . With RERA, we were going for a completed unregulated real estate market where there was no regulator. However, in the model tenancy Act there are both regulated and unregulated rental markets,” said Hardeep Puri, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

To rent the premises in an efficient manner, the ministry has circulated a draft Model Tenancy Act to all States/ UTs and has asked for their comments by July 26, 2019.

Stakeholders can give their feedback by August 1, 2019. “We have MoUs signed from PMAY-U with the all the States, including West Bengal, that when the Centrecomes up with the Model Tenancy Act, the States will either enact the same Act or align it with their existing laws,” said Durga Shankar Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Suggestions from public

Till date, 56 suggestions have been received from public which are around the amount of security deposit, specified notice period for vacating a premise, special provisions for senior citizens and NRI landowners to name a few, according to the statement issued by the ministry.