Housing Ministry launches affordable rental housing complex portal

Vivo V20: An absolute head-turner smartphone
Beautifully designed, slim, and sporting a good set of cameras at an affordable price
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) scheme for Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHCs) to be implemented by utilising existing government-funded vacant houses to convert into ARHC and construction, operation and maintenance by public/private entities on their own available vacant land.
“This initiative has been taken up to provide dignified and affordable living spaces to varied groups of urban migrants/ poor including industrial & construction workers, migrants working with market/trade associations, educational/health institutions, hospitality sector, long term tourists/ visitors, students etc,” said Hardeep Puri, Minister of State (Independent Charge), MoHUA.
During a webinar at the launch of Affordable Rental Housing Complex portal, he added that numerous incentives/benefits including free floor area ratio, concessional project finance, trunk infrastructure facilities free of cost amongst others are a part of a ARHCs scheme for urban migrants/ poor under PMAY- U.
Earlier, an ARHCs Knowledge Pack that included Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to be signed with States/UTs, Operational Guidelines in English, Model Request for Proposal (RFP) for selection of Concessionaire by States/UTs/ULBs (under Model-1), Draft Expression of Interest (EOI) for shortlisting of Entities under Model-2 and Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) were launched on July 31, 2020
Meanwhile, a national report on ANGIKAAR - a campaign for change management for PMAY (U) beneficiaries through a 3 C strategy- Community Engagement, Convergence and Communication was also launched.
ANGIKAAR-campaign was launched on August 29, 2019. Around 18,500 ANGIKAAR Resource Persons were trained by about 2,200 specialists of City Level Technical Cell (CLTC) working in 4,427 cities of PMAY (U). The campaign has built capacities to manage change and also address issues that arose due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
