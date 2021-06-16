IKEA launches new shopping app

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
IKEA, the Swedish home furnishing retailer, has launched its e-commerce services and mobile shopping app in Bengaluru even as it committed a long-term investment of around ₹3,000 crore in Karnataka.
This marked IKEA’s maiden entry into Karnataka, and customers in Bengaluru would now be able to choose from over 8,000 home furnishing products and solutions.
Peter Betzel, CEO & Chief Sustainability Officer, IKEA India said, “Karnataka is a very important market for IKEA and Bengaluru is one of the largest home furnishing markets in India. We will bring a complete omnichannel offer to the market and we are taking the first step now with the launch of our e-commerce operations. We are looking at a long-term investment of ₹3, 000 crore.''
IKEA's close to 400,000 sq. ft. store would come up at Nagasandra within a year and the store would be connected to the Nagasandra metro station, to facilitate a faster and greener commute for visitors to the store, he said.
“Over time, we will also open a city-centre store within Bengaluru to be even more accessible and connect with a large number of people,'' Betzel added.
He said IKEA's mandate was to meet over 100 million customers over the next few years, including 10 million from Karnataka.
Over the next five years, across different IKEA businesses in the city, the company plans to engage around 2,500 co-workers directly with 50 per cent diversity across all levels. IKEA works with nine home furnishing suppliers in Karnataka, including a social entrepreneur engaging 1,200 local artisans, as per the company.
The furnishing firm already has an online presence in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, and Vadodara.
