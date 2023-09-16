L&T Realty, the real estate arm of Larsen & Toubro, today announced that Phase-1 of its first residential project, ‘Avinya Enclave’ in Chennai’s Manapakkam, was sold out within a week of its launch.

Avinya Enclave is a premium development spread over seven acres. The first phase consists of four towers and 500 apartments, a mix of 2, 3 and 4-BHK homes. The project was launched on September 9.

Shrikant Joshi, CEO & MD - of L&T Realty, said Avinya Enclave’s proximity to the proposed Manapakkam Metro station, besides the availability of several retail and commercial hubs, adds to this project’s many benefits.

Avinya Enclave has been conceived as the residential component of the upcoming L&T Innovation Campus, a 40-acre mixed- development project set to be the workplace for over 50,000 professionals. The price of the apartment here starts from ₹90 lakh.