Mahindra Lifespace Developers signs pact for new project in Kalyan

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. has entered into an agreement to acquire 10.3 acres of land in Kalyan. This new project will offer approximately 7 lakh sq. ft. of carpet area and is expected to be launched in FY’2022. This is Mahindra Lifespaces’ second residential development in Kalyan after ‘Happinest Kalyan’, which was one of the fastest-selling value housing projects in the micromarket in 2019-20.
Arvind Subramanian, Managing Director & CEO, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd., said, “The runaway success of our first residential project in Kalyan validates the growing demand for high quality, aspirational homes by trusted brands in this attractive suburb. Our latest land acquisition in Kalyan is aligned to our strategy of strengthening our presence in high-performing markets. We look forward to delivering our next outstanding project in Kalyan.”
Mahindra Lifespaces’ latest project site is strategically located on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway and near the proposed Rajnouli metro station on the upcoming Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan metro route. The site is also close to the planned 12-lane Virar-Alibaug multimodal corridor, which will provide easy access to important highways such as the Mumbai-Delhi Highway (NH-8), the Delhi-Mumbai-Bangalore Highway (NH-48), the Bhiwandi Bypass and the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.
