Maxheights standalone net profit narrowed to ₹26.84 lakh in the quarter ended March 2023, against ₹49.21 lakh. Total revenue dropped to ₹1.39 crore from ₹1.43 crore.

Net profit for FY23 fell to ₹20.91 lakh from ₹1.57 crore. Total revenue grew to ₹6.04 crore from ₹6.4 crore.

Maxheights Infrastructure Ltd is a real estate development company. The company has expertise in engineering, architecture, construction, marketing, finance, and other management disciplines.